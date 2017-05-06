CJP takes suo motu notice of SHO disgrace in Umerkot

Islamabad

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar Friday took notice of abuse of power by a feudal lord in Umerkot Sindh and immediate release of culprits on political intervention. The CJP also called report from the IGP Sindh within five days.The notice was taken on media reports that Nawab Zaid Talpur along with co-accused forcibly entered into police station, Kunri, District Umerkot and humiliated and maltreated the SHO. Reportedly Nawab Zaid Talpur instructed the SHO to sit on the ground and speak to him and he himself sat in the chair of SHO.—APP