CJP takes suo motu action over ‘substandard’ stents

Islamabad

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Mian Saqib Nisar has taken suo moto action over alleged installment of substandard stents in Mayo Hospital and fraud in funds.

The CJP has ordered Director General (DG) of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to file a report in the issue.

Spokesperson for the Supreme Court (SC) has issued a notification in the matter according to which, CJP Nisar took notice of media reports over alleged usage of substandard stents in Mayo Hospital among other government hospitals.

Reportedly, numerous patients are made to pay thousands of Rupees for stents that they do not need. —NNI