CJP forms special bench for JIT

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar has formed a special bench in order to supervise the investigations by JIT, reported Dunya News on Tuesday.

As per details, the three-member bench will be headed by Justice Ijaz Afzal and will also include Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijaz ul Hassan.

The bench will initiate the hearing tomorrow and will constitute JIT that will investigate the matter while responding to questions being raised by the judges in Panamagate verdict.

The JIT will present its report to the special bench after every fifteen days.

Moreover, the Joint Investigation Team will be liable to complete its investigation with two months.