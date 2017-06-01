CJP asks Imran to prove Jemima’s five money transfers

Islamabad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan’s ineligibility case was heard on Wednesday in Supreme Court of Pakistan on PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi’s petition in which Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar demanded Imran Khan to prove Jemima’s five money transactions.

Justice Saqib Nisar said, “Imran Khan has to justify that the money was sent by Jemima, as the decision of this case cannot be taken until the record from her comes.”

PTI chief’s counsel Naeem Bukhari said, “Jemima has ensured that she will soon provide the documents.”

CJP remarked that, “Imran Khan did not declare his London flat before amnesty scheme, upon which Naeem Bukhari responded that Imran was a common man when he took benefit of tax amnesty scheme.”

Bukhari said, “It was a mistake to not reveal Niazi Services Limited, not dishonesty. Justice Faisal Arab said to Naeem Bukhari that you are negating your statement yourself.”

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar postponed the hearing of Imran Khan’s ineligibility case till today (Thursday).—NNI