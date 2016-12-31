CJP administers oath to Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel as SC judge

Staff Reporter

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Anwar Zaheer Jamali on Friday administered the oath of office to Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Chief Justice, Peshawar High Court, Peshawar as Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan at Supreme Court in a simple but dignified ceremony.

Judges of Supreme Court of Pakistan, Attorney General for Pakistan, Advocate General Islamabad, senior lawyers and law officers, officers of Law & Justice Commission of Pakistan and Federal Judicial Academy Islamabad, attended the ceremony.

Arbab Muhammad Arif, Registrar, Supreme Court, conducted the proceedings of oath taking ceremony. Officers and staff of the Supreme Court of Pakistan also attended the ceremony.