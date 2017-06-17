CJCSC mulls defence, security coop with Chinese officials

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat during his second day of the official visit to China, called on Air Marshal Xu Qilian, Vice Chairman of Central Military Commission and discussed matters related to prevailing strategic environment and bilateral defence and security cooperation.

According to Inter Services Public Relations, General Zubair Mahmood Hayat also called on Mr Yu Zhengsheng, Chairman Chinese People’s Consultative Conference, Mr Meng Jianzhou, Secretary of Political and Judiciary Commission and Mr Tang Dengjie, Administrator of State Administration for Science, Technology and Industry for National Defence. During these meetings, both sides resolved to stand together as Iron Brothers during current and emerging scenarios.

Gen Zubair also had an interaction with Chinese Think Tanks, “China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations”, “Academy of Military Sciences” and “China Institute for International Strategic Studies”.