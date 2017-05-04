CJCSC awarded Saudi Arabia’s highest military award

Observer Report

Jeddah

General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee called on HM King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud during his official visit to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

He also called on General Abdur Rehman bin Saleh Al-Bunyan, Chief of General Staff, Royal Saudi Armed Forces at Jeddah. Regional security issues and matters of bilateral interests were discussed.

HM King Salman appreciated Pakistan’s fight against terrorism and continued efforts for peace and stability in the region.

King Abdul Aziz Medal of Excellence, the highest military award of KSA, was conferred on General Zubair Mahmood Hayat.