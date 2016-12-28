Civilian use of nuclear energy expanding

Pakistan legitimate candidate for nuclear commerce

Ashraf Ansari

The global non-proliferation regime is subservient to international politics and strategic interests. Pakistan is a candidate for legitimate nuclear commerce and international cooperation. The non-proliferation regime needs to fairly assess the existing security realities in South Asia, and stop unduly targeting Pakistan’s civilian nuclear programme.

This was the unanimous call of leading policy, technical and academic experts at the one-day workshop on “Civilian Uses of Nuclear Energy in Pakistan: Opportunities and Prospects” organized by the Islamabad Policy Research Institute here Tuesday.

The speakers discussed the problems facing Pakistan’s civilian nuclear programme, its merits and importance, the expansion policy of the programme, nuclear diplomacy and the politics of non-proliferation.

Welcoming the participants to the workshop, President of IPRI, Ambassador (R) Sohail Amin said Pakistan takes great pride in the efforts and success of its scientists and engineers in establishing and developing the nuclear programme. But he stressed that in order to fulfill the country’s socio-economic goals, international cooperation and assistance for nuclear energy under IAEA safeguards is needed for a level playing field, based on criteria rather than discrimination or real politik.

He argued that the Nuclear Suppliers’ Group (NSG) is better off with Pakistan in it, rather than being left outside. “Pakistan has demonstrated an interest in developing its civilian nuclear sector for energy, medical, agriculture and Research and Development purposes. The Energy Security Action Plan of the Planning Commission of Pakistan envisages increasing the share of nuclear in the total energy mix from 0.67 to 15.11 per cent.” In any case, Pakistan’s potential for both nuclear imports and exports is better than many current NSG member states, he pointed out.

The Chief Guest of the workshop, Dr Samar Mubarakmand, Chairman, Board of Governors, Underground Gasification Project, Thar Coal Fieldsand the Founding Chairman of NESCOM (National Engineering and Scientific Commission), shared that Pakistan’s nuclear programme has always been peaceful and there have been various peaceful applications of nuclear technology, including establishment of several nuclear medical centers at Peshawar, Karachi, Quetta and in Gilgit Baltistan for diagnosis and treatment of cancer, with two new ones approved for Chitral and Mardan. Agricultural research centers for improvement in crop yields have also done excellent work in KPK, Punjab and Sindh, he said. Radio active tracers were used by WAPDA to construct Mangi Dam in Balochistan. Sand and silt movement studies were conducted to prevent the blockage of shipping channels at Karachi harbour.

Being a non-NPT nuclear weapons state, Pakistan has been embargoed by the international export control cartels such as the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) making it impossible for Pakistan to obtain even the simplest technologies, let alone nuclear reactors.It goes without saying that it is because of Pakistan’s nuclear scientists and technicians that despite heavy layers of sanctions, Pakistan became a nuclear state through its indigenous capacity, he said. “The relaxation of embargoes by members of the NSG with respect to India as a special dispensation in 2008 under intense US lobbying, and the current efforts to make India a member of NSG is indicative of biased Western psyche and mindset.” Trumpeting that Pakistan has a shady track record of nuclear proliferation towards Iran and Libya lack any merit given how decades have passed and both countries remain non-nuclear states, he opined.

The various civilian plants established and being run are voluntarily open to International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)so that the world can see that Pakistan’s civilian nuclear programme is not being used for military purposes. Given the highest safety and security in place, no pilferage or theft of nuclear material has ever taken place in Pakistan. Despite massive pressure of terrorism, due to its excellent command and control systems in place, Pakistan’s facilities remain secure. We need to survive in the subcontinent with dignity and being a smaller state, Pakistan restored the balance of power by conducting the nuclear tests, after India.