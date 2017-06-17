Civilian killings in IOK condemned

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyet leaders have denounced the civilian killings by forces and have supported the shutdown call by the joint resistance leadership on Saturday to mourn the killings.

Agha Syed Hasan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi in a statement issued in Srinagar said the act is unjustified and immoral. He said it has become a routine for Indian troopers to shot dead civilians in every nook and cranny of Kashmir. Calling forces action as ruthless, he expressed resentment over the killing of a civilians, thrashing people and ransacking properties by forces and said it is absolute state terrorism. Mohammad Yousuf Naqash in a statement issued in Srinagar condemned the martyrdom of two civilians, Naseer Ahmad and Mohammad Ashraf after forces fired on protesters in Rangreth and Arwani area of Srinagar and Islamabad town. He also strongly condemned the blasting of two houses in Arwani by forces and said it has become a routine to destroy the residential houses. The JKLF-R General Secretary, Wajahat Bashir Qureshi in a statement in Srinagar expressed deep grief over the killing of a Bandipora youth, Nazir Ahmad during forces’ firing. He also denounced the use of brute force against peaceful civilians and said that the pro-India PDP-led administration had crossed all limits and had vested unbridled powers in forces. Bilal Sidiqee in his statement in Srinagar condemned use of force against civilians and said Indian forces feel trigger happy and enjoy impunity under the garb of draconian Armed Forces Special Powers Act (ASPA) and unbridled powers vested by authorities.—KMS