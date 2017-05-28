Civilian killed in troops’ firing on protesters

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, one civilian was killed and over 100 were injured, some of them critically, due to the use of brute force by Indian forces on protests against the killing of Hizb commander, Sabzar Ahmed, across the Kashmir Valley.

Sabzar Ahmed Butt was killed by Indian troops during a siege and search operation at Saimoh in Tral area of Pulwama district, today.

Forceful anti-India demonstrations erupted across the Kashmir Valley after the killing of Sabzar Ahmed Butt. Indian police and troops resorted to firing of pellets, bullets and teargas shells on the protesters injuring over a hundred people.

A civilian, Molvi Aqib Ahmed, who was critically injured in the firing of the troops on protesters in Saimoh, was shifted to Sub-district Hospital Tral where he succumbed to his injuries. He had received a bullet in his forehead.—KMS