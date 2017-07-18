Civilian injured in army fire in Bijbehara

Anantnag, IoK

A civilian was injured after Army opened fire in Bijbehara at pedestrians and shopkeers. The pedestrians and shopkeepers entered into a scuffle with the army after their vehicle hit a man on who was riding his motor bike. Eyewitness told Rising Kashmir that an army vehicle hit the motor bike and injured its rider. They said the army men also beat the biker mercilessly prompting pedestrians and shopkeepers to intervene which resulted in an altercation. They said in order to scare away the civilians, the army opened fire at the protesting crowd in which one civilian was injured. He has been shifted to hospital for treatment.—RK