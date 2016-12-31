Civilian govts fail to deliver: Pervez Ashraf

Eulogises armed forces’ sacrifices to counter militancy; Says we are facing corruption allegations at NAB, FIA; ToRs made for others!

Mardan

Senior leader of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and former prime minister Raja Parvez Ashraf has said that the efforts and sacrifices of security forces in encountering militancy in the country are commendable but there is question mark on the performance of civilian governments in this connection.

Raja Pervez Ashraf was talking to media persons during his visit to Mardan to condole with PPP Senator Khanzada Khan on the death of his brother-in-law. PPP provincial president Humayun Khan and other party leaders were also present at this occasion.

He said that in the prevailing circumstance, it was need of time that in the larger interest of nation and country, the period of military courts should be extended. He said that the civilian government failed to implement National Action Plan (NAP) in letter and spirit. ‘It is need of the time that nation should be made aware about the reality of Panama paper issue’, he added.

Raja Parveez Ashraf said that on time they will come out on road on Panama schedule. ‘If allegations of corruptions come upon us they said that face the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and if corruption allegations came on them then Term of Reference (ToRs) are made for them’, he argued.

He further that after the 2009 election when PPP party came in power the Pakistani flag was not waving on Malakand and Swat and 25 million people migrated due to militancy. ‘The high judiciary was also against the government’, he added. He added that despite of all these people’s party run the government in better way and gave provincial autonomy to the small provinces, restored 1973 constitution in its original shape, 22 million ton wheat was imported from other countries but due to the policy of PPP government, government has started exporting wheat to other countries, the relation with Afghanistan and Iran was also better and gas pipeline agreement was also signed with Iran. He added that other several initiatives were taken in the better interest of nation and country.

To a question about the party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari of contesting election of National Assembly, he said that his party believes in the supremacy of parliament and constitution and with the entrance of the two in the parliament will strengthen the House. He said that if parliament becomes stronger all the other institution of the country will also become stronger.

‘Powerful parliament gave 1973 constitution to the country’, he argued. He added that in the current time Pakistan become alone in all over the world and due which it is need of time that government should appoint permanent Foreign Minister.

Raja Praveez Ashrif said that people claim that PPP party was limited to Sindh while the PML-N is limited to Punjab and PTI to Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. He said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari from first week of January will start his public contact campaign from Hyderabad. He claimed that in the upcoming election PPP party will get majority in the country and in all the provinces.—INP