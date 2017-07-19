Civil work at Lahore Knowledge Park site to start soon

Salim Ahmed

Civil works at the site of the Lahore Knowledge Park (LKP) is set to begin shortly under which basic infrastructure, boundary wall, watch towers, entry gates will be constructed, said its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Zubair Iqbal Ghouri.

During an informal chat with media personnel, here Tuesday, Dr. Ghouri shared his views about the project and its future plans. He said proposal from Kings College Hospital, London for setting up Kings College Hospital (KCH), Punjab is in advanced stages of review by the experts. Consensus has been achieved to develop of a teaching hospital in the first phase. As a plan, KCH at Lahore Knowledge Park Punjab will be offering medical degree programs and clinical training accredited by Royal College of Surgeons & King’s College Hospital London. Detailed business planning will be leading to mutually acceptable contractual arrangements in the coming year, he added.

He further said the Lahore Knowledge Park is in advance stage of talks with a consortium of three Italian Universities, which includes Politecnico di Torino, University of Bologna and Politecnico di Bari. As part of the proposed arrangement, Italian faculty will fetched to teach at the university, whereas local academicians will be inducted on later stages. Implementation plans are being reviewed by experts on a faster pace as the classes are expected to be initiated in fall 2018. Pak-Italy University will prove to be a paradigmatic step in the evolution of engineering sciences both at the educational as well as industrial fronts, he added.

According to him, LKP will provide funding for the design, development and management of the university. The foreign varsity will be offering Bachelors, Masters and PhD degree programs in the areas of Infrastructure & Civil Engineering, Power & Energy Engineering, Mechatronics / Industrial Engineering, Information & Communication Technology. There are vibrant prospects to host Karolinska Cancer Research Institute and Hospital at Lahore Knowledge Park.