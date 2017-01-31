Civil society urged to adopt plan to safeguard rights of minorities

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs Khalil Tahir Sandhu has urged the civil society to adopt a mutual plan of action to safeguard the rights of minorities and to eliminate any possible exploitation in this regard. Punjab government has taken concrete steps for the welfare of minorities along with effective legislation. However, a lot more is needed to be done in this regard with the collaboration and mutual understanding of all the stakeholders along with public institutions.

He stated this while presiding over an advocacy meeting of Punjab chapter organized National Minorities Rights Network here Tuesday The meeting discussed various issues and problems related to minorities and presented their proposals for redressal. Khalil Tahir Sandhu stressed upon the need to enroll all the minorities along with their family members in the forthcoming census so as to enable Punjab government to increase funds for their welfare and betterment.

He said that Punjab government is providing funds amounting to Rs.30 million for the deserving brilliant children of minorities as educational stipend.

He approved to extend the date of submission of applications for educational stipend of minorities till February 15. Khalil Tahir Sandhu appreciated the role of civil society and NGOs for the protection of the rights of minorities.