Civil, mily leadership discuss Jadhav case

Regional peace linked with resolution of outstanding disputes: NSC

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

A meeting of National Security Committee chaired by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday discussed a host of internal and external challenges being faced by the country including the issue of Kulbhushan Jadhav whose case is pending before the International Court of Justice.

According to sources, the discussion was regarding attorney general of Pakistan representing the country in International Court of Justice in The Hague.

Moreover, sources added, the military and political high-ups who attended the meeting spoke about the security situation in the country. The officials discussed operations Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasaad.

During the meeting, views were also exchanged over the recent visit of American senators to Pakistan. Besides, consultation was also held over relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan, sources said.

The meeting reiterated that regional peace and progress are directly linked to resolution of all outstanding issues, including Jammu and Kashmir.

The forum said no other country in the world has done as much for global safety and security as Pakistan at a huge cost of both men and material.

The participants said Pakistan has acted as a frontline state in global counter-terrorism efforts with unparalleled sacrifices and successes.

The sacrifices of security forces, law enforcement agencies and the national resolve in fighting the scourge of terrorism were acknowledged and appreciated during the meeting.

The meeting also reiterated that Pakistan will continue to work for peace and progress in Afghanistan through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.

This, however, requires simultaneous efforts by the Afghan government for restoring effective control on its territory.Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Finance Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, Advisor on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, the Services Chiefs and other high officials attended the meeting.