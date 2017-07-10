Civic amenities in federal capital to be ensured as directed by PM: Ansar

Staff Reporter

In line with the directions of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) is taking all out measures to ensure availability of basic civic amenities in the high populated residential sectors of the Federal Capital to bring these sectors at par with the posh sectors. These basic civic facilities have been neglected in the past.

Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Sheikh Anser Aziz expressed these views on the eve of inaugural ceremony of Union Council Office in Sector I-9. On this occasion, Deputy Mayor, Syed Zeeshan Naqvi, Chaudhry Riffat Javed, Chairman Union Council Sector I-9, Sardar Mehtab Ahmad Khan Advocate and Chairmen of different union councils were also present.

Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz said that despite all hurdles and difficulties, leader of the Pakistan Muslim League, Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif took keen interest in the development of the Capital City, adding that phase-wise work on the road map has been started by the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad to serve the citizens. He further added that Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has handed over the responsibility of the development of the city to the elected representatives for the first time in the history of Islamabad, adding that MCI would fulfill this responsibility according to the vision of their leader at all cost. Financial discipline in MCI, assurance of good governance and solution of the longstanding issues are his priorities, Shiekh Anser Aziz said. He also said that a stable financial discipline in the Authority under the self-reliance is our top priority. He added, “we have carpeted 116 kilometer road network in the capital city within our own available resources, resulted saving worth millions of rupees”. He said that modern health facilities would be introduced in the under-construction dispensaries like complete medical centres, adding that residents would avail these health facilities at their door steps.

Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz said that 70 percent carpeting work on roads in Sector I-9 and I-10 has been completed, while civic facilities like street lights and availability of clean drinking water would also be ensured in these sectors. He further said that as per demand of the residents of Sector I-9, CDA Model School would be expanded. Initially, Rs.30.00 million for expansion of CDA Model School have been released, while tender notice for construction work has also been floated in the press. Construction work would hopefully be started during the current month, he added. Assuring the solution to the problems of slum dwellers in Sector I-9, he said that in line with the direction of Prime Minister of Pakistan, a comprehensive strategy is being devised to address these issues, adding that elected representatives would also submit their suggestions to finalize the plan.

Earlier, Chairman Union Council, Sector I-9, Sardar Mehtab Aahmad Khan Advocate informed the Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz about the problems of the residents of union council and said that for the first time in the history of Islamabad, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif handed over the duty of development of Capital City to the elected representatives. He also said that MCI completely trust in Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s vision and they would stand firm shoulder by shoulder with their beloved leader. He said that their struggle would continue against the elements, who want to create uncertainty and instability in the country.

He said that all workers of Muslim League would stand firm with their leader to cope with undemocratic elements. Sardar Mehtab Ahmad Khan Advocate also arranged “Long Live Nawaz Sharif worker convention” before the inaugural ceremony of the union council office in Sector I-9. On this occasion, Advisor to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Dr. Asif Kirmani was the chief guest. Worker convention was participated by thousand workers and leaders.