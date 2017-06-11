City’s notables attend Haq Khateeb’s Iftar dinner

Zubair Qureshi

The custodian of the Darbar-e-Aliya Balawara Sharif, Haq Khateeb Hussain, hosted and Iftar dinner for media persons and notable personalities of the town. Federal Minister for CADD, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Senator Talha Mahmood, former Federal Minister MNA Muhammad Ijaz-ul-Haq, Managing Director of the APP Masood Malik, Member of the APNS Mehtab Khan, eminent journalist Hamid Mir, President of All Pakistan Akhbar Farosh Union Tikka Khan, religious figures and political workers attended the iftar dinner in a large number.

Expressing his gratitude to the guests for accepting his invitation, Sahibzada Haq Khateeb emphasized a responsible role by media and press in meeting the current challenges of Pakistan.

He said we are living in an era when news travels across the world like a flash of lightning and a little mistake can cause irreparable damage. Pen and mic should be used to save millions of lives and convey message of love peace and harmony. He also distributed souvenirs among distinguished guests. A Mehfil-e-Naat also held on this occasion.