Various parts of the provincial capital on Sunday received rain which provided a bit respite from humid weather.Mozang, Shadman, Jail Road, Chauburji, Abbot Road and other areas of the city received rain. Temperature of the city was remained around 27 to 35 degrees celsius. On the other hand, flight schedule disturbed due to weather condition and some flights got delayed as strong winds with dark clouds covered the skyline and induced heavy rainfall.

