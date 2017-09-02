City receives drizzle

City Reporter

The drizzle in the city on Friday turned the weather pleasant and dropped temperature to 28 degree centrigrade.

According to a spokesman for Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), rain/thunderstorm is also expected at isolated places in Sargodha, Faisalabad, Lahore, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi Divisions on Saturday, the first day of Eid.

Temperature in the provincial capital is likely to remain between 25 to 30 degree celsius on Saturday. However, the weather is expected to get humid on second and third day of Eid.

Rainfall during last 48 hours (in mms): Jhelum 52, Khanpur 46, Sahiwal 43, Gujranwala 30, Kot Addu, R.Y Khan 27, Bahawalpur (A/P 25, City 08), Mangla 21, Murree, Okara 16, Gujrat 13, Multan 12, Sialkot (A/P 11,cantt 04) Sargodha (city 10, A/P 04), T.T Singh 08, D.G Khan 07, Shorkot 06.