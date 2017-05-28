Power outage has become a regular feature for the last couple of months. It remains suspended for hours altogether. Since the exams season is on, a great difficulty is being faced by the students preparing for their exams due to frequent breakdown. There is hardly any area which isn’t affected by this menace. The whole society and system are paralysed for the time being. K.E has failed to provide any relief to the suffering people.

In these days of summer and without electric fans the room becomes an oven. The schedule of load-shedding has been extended from 8-10 to 12-14 hours. Both commercial and industrial areas are badly affected by load-shedding .Unfortunately the city of lights has become the city of darkness.

The concerned authorities are, therefore, requested to look into this matter seriously and solve this issue by generating more and more electricity by using natural resources like coal, hydel, wind and solar.

UROOJ KHAN

Karachi

