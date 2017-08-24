City to have Dolphins after Eid

City Reporter

Rawalpindi

In line to effectively deal with the street crime besides performing as quick response force in case of any eventuality or untoward situation, the city would have Dolphin Forces soon after Eid ul Adha, Spokesman of City Police Officer (CPO) here Wednesday said.

The Dolphin Force initially comprising over 200 personnel would start operations in the mid of September 2017, said Imran Haider while talking to this news agency.

He said presently the personnel to be deployed in the city as part of the elite security unit have been undergoing training at Lahore. After completion of commando training the personnel equipped with modern weapons would resume duties at Rawalpindi.

The Dolphins clad in special uniform will be deployed at major commercial hubs and old bazaars of the city at an initial stage and their scope of working to be enlarged in phases. Also, they will be able to swiftly verify vehicle registration documents by dropping a message to the department concerned.

Arrangements are in hand to procure motorcycles and other required vehicles to establish the force in the city he said adding a plot of about 8 canals had already been specified for establishing their offices.