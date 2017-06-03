City administration’s crackdown on profiteers

City Reporter

On the directives of Commissioner Karachi, Ejaz Ahmed Khan, the city administration continued its drive against those involved in profiteerings.

An official said on Friday that as many as 270 shopkeepers were challaned for overcharging and fine of Rs. 712,000 recovered from them.

They were selling milk, vegetables, pulses, chicken and other items for more then the rates mentioned in the official price lists.

Action was initiated in the areas including Saddar, Civil Lines, Garden, SITE, Baldia, Ferozabad, Gulzar-i-Hijri, Liaquatabad, Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, Orangi, Bin Qasim, Ibrahim Hyderi, New Karachi, Landhi, Korangi and Model Town.

The Commissioner Karachi said that the shopkeepers and others would not be allowed to fleece the people and that the stuff selling in accordance with the official rates would be ensured.

He said that for the prevention of overcharging, the auction of fruits and vegetables at night is being monitored by the officers of the local administration.

The Commissioner said that on the directive of the government, relief would be provided to the people and profiteering and overcharging would be effectively checked.