Citizens throng parks, recreational places

City Reporter

A large number of residents of provincial capital and adjoining areas on Wednesday thronged different public parks and other recreational places to enjoy the third day of Eid.

People started visiting parks after the rain ended about midday. Many families made cooking arrangements in the parks.

All main parks and recreational spots including Gulshan- e-Iqbal Park, Model Town Park, Racecourse Park, Bagh-e-Jinnah, Safari Park, Lahore Zoo, Lahore Fort, Shalimar Garden and Jallo Park remained packed. The Lahore Zoo was the most popular place especially for children on the first day of Eid.

A good number of people was observed in front of the artificial waterfall at Race Course Park due to hot weather while children enjoyed swings and slides as their parents were also happy to see smiles on faces of their children at Bagh-i-Jinnah.

Traffic mess was also witnessed at all entry and exit points of the recreational places. Both entrances of Lahore Zoo were packed with the traffic.

A visitor to the Lahore Fort, Safina Anjum, while talking to media persons said she would also visit Minar-i-Pakistan and the Badshahi Masjid with her family. “We also decided to visit the Iqbal Park despite hot weather”, she added.