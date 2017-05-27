Citizens term federal budget 2017-18 as balanced, poor-friendly

Hyderabad

The citizens from different segments of life have termed the Budget 2017-18 as balanced budget under the present circumstances being faced by the country and appreciated the government of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for considering the grievances of common masses and announced incentives for promotion of different sectors.

Talking to APP here on Friday, the General Secretary PML (N) Minority Wing Sindh Khealdas Kohistani, President Sindh Abadgar Board Abdul Majeed Nizamani, agriculture expert and columnist Gulam Hussain Leghari, Senior Vice President PML(N) Syed Shah Muhammad Shah, President Pakistan Muslim League (N) Hyderabad District Haneef Siddiqui, Senior Vice President PML (N) Ladies Wing Parveen Qureshi, former President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and industry (HCCI) Syed Shakir Jaffari, Chairman Minority Commission of Pakistan Advocate M. Parkash, Chairperson All Pakistan Women Association Almas Zafar, Eminent lawyer Advocate Dr. Raees Mushtaq, eminent Physician and Senior Medical Officer Dr.Ashfaq Qureshi, Eminent economist Professor Hassan Shaikh, Reverend Dr. Daniel Fiaz and others welcomed the government for allocating huge amount under Public Sector and said that the federal budget for the year 2017-18 is a balanced document which will have positive bearing on the life of common man and the national economy.

They said that the PML- N government had once again won the hearts of people by presenting a balanced budget which they said another step to change the destiny of the country.

They said that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Government had announced the people’s friendly budget despite economic crunch and numbers of domestic and international challenges on different fronts, but still it was a balanced budget.

They said that the government had been successful to steer the country out of economic crisis being faced for the last many years and now it was stable and could meet any future challenge.

They lauded the efforts of the Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in solving energy crisis and connecting the country with one motorway right from Karachi to Peshawar.

They said that federal government had presented a very balanced surplus budget in the prevailing tough situation by providing maximum support and relief to agriculture, livestock, businesses, traders, government employees and poor segment of the society.

They said that the main challenge confronted to business and agriculture sectors was energy shortfall and adding that the federal Government deserved full credit and appreciation for allocating a huge amount of energy uplift in the country.

They said that the proper utilization of the allocated amount will surely help in improving the socio economic condition of the masses, who at present facing crisis in different sectors of life.—APP