Citizens for increasing hospital beds at PIMS, Poly Clinic

Citizens on Monday asked the quarters concerned to increase the beds number in all major hospitals of the federal capital to ensure provision of best medical care to incoming patients with severe health complications.

According to them, several patients face routine delays for having hospitals bed after emergency admission in major hospitals like Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and Federal Government Poly Clinic (FGPC) on daily basis.

They said that hospitals administrations use emergency corridors and side rooms to cope with the growing number of incoming patients at emergency and other departments of PIMS and FGPC. They said due to standard health care delivery system in federal capital’s major hospitals, mostly patients from across the country visit these hospitals, which needed major increase in beds.

Arif Hameed, an attendant of patient at PIMS said, “My brother Waseem of age 55 years was rushed to PIMS hospital on complaint of chest pain with fear of heart attack.” “On arrival at hospital he was advised blood and heart tests. At that point, hospital staff decided to admit him for further checks, but he spent more than three hours waiting for a bed,” he added.

The existing beds were not sufficient to bear the burden of incoming patients at PIMS and FGPC, Irfan Khan, a patient admitted at PIMS said. He said, “I am satisfied with the services being provided by the hospital management but due to limited beds many patients have to return back and get admission in private hospitals.” Another patient Salim Khan said many poor patients couldn’t afford the expenses of private hospitals and asked for ensuring availability of beds in different departments of PIMS and FGPC.

He said there was a limited space available at PIMS emergency where mostly serious patients visit with severe health complications and needed stay at hospital till recovery. Imran Arif, a brother of a patient at FGPC said health care services should be improved at hospital emergency to entertain maximum number of patients.

He said only limited beds were available in the wards, attached with the emergency department, where not only staff was limited but there was acute shortage of medicines.

Dr Sobia Faisal, a medical practitioner said, “No doctor wants to see patients waiting in corridors, side rooms and emergency entry or exit points when they should be admitted to a hospital bed. These patients are still under the care of doctors and nurses of course, but this is not ideal for them as overcrowding leads towards outcomes.” She said the overcrowding was dangerous as it leads to worse outcome for patients like higher rate of infection and carrying of communicable diseases. When contacted, an official of Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) said the government would improve the services at PIMS and FGPC as both hospitals were providing health care services to the residents of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, their adjoining areas, Northern Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and AJK.—APP

