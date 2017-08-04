Citizens flock to buy national flags, other items 

City Reporter

As Pakistan’s 70th Independence Day is approaching, citizens across the country are seen flocking to stalls and vendors to buy national flags of different shapes and sizes and other items to show their patriotic fervour for the country. The show of patriotism doesn’t end with buying of national flags Ä shirts, dresses, balloons and badges, as well as other memorabilia bedecked in the hallmark green and white, emblazoned with the national flag, are a hot commodity currently. In every big and small city throughout the country, the streets are full of national fervour as people buy patriotic merchandise from dozens of vendors that have set up shop. People of all age groups are busy buying flags and clothing apparel that show their love for Pakistan. Anticipating a high demand, shopkeepers and vendors had got manufactured various items related with I-Day celebratiosn with the start of August. Special stalls have been set up in Anarkali Bazaar, Shah Alam Market, Ichhra market, Baghbanpura bazaar, Moon Market Allama Iqbal Town and Urdu Bazaar Lahore.

