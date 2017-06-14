Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Khalil Tahir Sandhu has said that according to Article 25 of Pakistan, all citizens are equal before law and are entitled to equal protection of law. He said that the benefit of additional 20+5 marks may be extended to the students and job applicants of the minority communities who successfully qualify their respective religious examinations with excellence and distinction, for example it is being done in the case of Hafiz-e-Quran.

Convener Minorities Advisory Council Punjab Kanji Ram, Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights Tariq Masih Gill,M.P.As Shahzad Munshi, Zulfiqar Ghori, Shakeel Ivan, Jouis Rophen Julies and Shazia Tariq were included in the delegation who met the Chief Minister Muhammad Shebaz Sharif under the leadership of Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affair Khalil Tahir Sandhu.

Provincial Minister said that there should be an addition of some more projects in ADP Schemes of current budget for the betterment of Minorities. 5% quota should be fixed in the Financial Institutions like Medical, Engineering, Nursing etc for especially Minorities, the law of protection of properties of Minorities is also needed, there are 14 seats of minorities in national assembly and 16 in provincial Assembly, an increase of Minorities seats are also need of time. He stressed upon package for Minorities, Chief Minister of 2016-17 not yet issued, it should be included in the budget of 2017-18.