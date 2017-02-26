Citizens decry increasing encroachments in federal capital

Staff Reporter

Citizens and traders of the federal capital expressing grave concerns over the rise in encroachments in the business hubs and residential areas have demanded the Minister Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) and chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) for immediate action against the encroachers.

The business centres in Blue Area, Faizabad, Mandi Morr and residential sectors of the Capital city Islamabad are crowded with encroachers while footpaths and roadsides are occupied by vendors particularly in market placeslike Aabpara, supermarket and jinnah super market.

The CDA occasionally launch so-called anti-encroachment operations, claiming to remove all the encroachments and the very next day same situation is observed across the city. Citizens say that most of the encroachers have the backing of officials of enforcement directorate who get monthly from them. Low grade officials of the CDA and their relatives have been operating kiosks in areas housing middle class.

The pedestrians and motorists besides traders face severe problems due to encroachments. They expressed reservations over the performance of CDA which seems to have failed to come up to the expectations of the masses and remove the encroachments.