Citizens concerned on govt’s plan to restore Basant

City Reporter

The people have raised questions over the provincial government’s plan to revive kite festival as suggestions to hold the event have been sent to Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Shehbaz Sharif.

Sources told that the ‘killer’ Basant is likely to be celebrated in the end of February or in the start of March for which the local district has geared up preparations.

Provincial minister Rana Mashhood has also confirmed the decision. Instead of ensuring precautionary measures, provincial information minister Mujtaba Sujha-ur-Rehman has given free advice to the people to avoid going on motorbikes on the Basant day.injuries in five years.