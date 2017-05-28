Citizens appreciate allocations for dev sector in federal budget

City Reporter

People from different walks of life have appreciated sizable allocation made, under national budget 2017-18, for development sector in the country.

Talking to media they said it was all the more heartening to note that due attention has been made towards water supply and sewerage schemes across the country. “This reflected PML (N) government’s commitment to focus on preventive aspects of healthcare,” said Dr. Pervez Noorani.

Allocation of Rs 1500m for Greater Karachi Sewerage Plant (S-III) and significant amounts for Greater Karachi Water Supply (K-1V), Rs.13,0000.000 earmarked for construction of Greenline Bus Rapid Transit System for the metropolis were equally hailed by the citizens.

Known researcher and scientist, Prof. Shahana Urooj Kazmi said allocation of Rs.700m for fresh water facilities including supply and treatment in Gwadar is highly appreciable.

“This has turned to be all the more important due to growing incidence of water borne infections in the fast developing port city,” he said.

The seasoned researcher was confident that provincial governments of Sindh and Balochistan will also make adequate allocation under their respective budgets for piped water facility, proper sewerage system and efficient water supply mechanism in high risk areas.

This, she said was crucial to address the issues of dengue, chikungunya, zika virus, malaria and so-forth. Zahid Raza, a senior town planner appreciated that allocation was also made under the federal budget for Pakistan Park near Mazar e Quaid in Karachi. “This is a centrally located site and provision of a park here can be of great relief for most of the citizens,” he said. “This definitely can be a major and positive development in turning Karachi green which otherwise is a deprived city in terms of trees and plants,” elaborated the developer.