Citizen Friendly NAB initiative being introduced to effectively cater complaints

Staff Reporter

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has taken a new initiative – Citizen Friendly NAB – to reach out complainants and cater their complaints in a more effective manner. Under Citizen Friendly NAB initiative, existing Monitoring and Evaluation System (MES) is ready to generate a complaint registration acknowledgement system to share information with complainants along with Unique Identification Number (UIN).

This was informed during a meeting held here with Chairman, NAB, Qamar Zaman Chaudhry in chair on Thursday to review the latest progress on working of Monitoring and Evaluation System and its efficacy in future.

Advisor to Chairman on Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) gave presentation on the progress.

Addressing the meeting, the Chairman said system based complaint registration acknowledgement initiative will facilitate complainant for complaint registration date at NAB and to track the latest progress of complaint. He said effective anti-corruption strategy has started yielding positive results.

Qamar Zaman Chaudhry said the main purpose of Citizen Friendly NAB initiative is not only to help complainants to track down the status of their complaints submitted to NAB but will also enable NAB to be more transparent and responsive in term of interaction with complainants and tracking complaint progress by using modern technology for better interaction with citizens.

This will further help in improving confidence level on NAB and also ensure transparent, fair and merit based working of NAB, he added.

It is mentioned here that NAB has introduced Monitoring and Evaluation System to improve its performance as well as to have measurable impact on expected outcomes.

The meeting was informed that MES has ability to analyze data in qualitative and quantitative terms, having warnings and alarms system for violators. The Chairman appreciated Advisor MES and his team for their contribution in introducing state-of-the-art system.