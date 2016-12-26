CIRCLE Pakistan calls for no all-male panels

CIRCLE Pakistan calls for inclusion of women on panels, conferences and conversations through the Elevate campaign. This call is supported by the CEOs of Mitsubishi Corps, Aman Foundation, TRG, Bayer, Telenor and Gul Ahmed, who have all signed the #ElevatePak pledge to only speak on a panel with at least one woman speaker in a panel of three or more.

CIRCLE Pakistan, founded by Sadaffe Abid, former COO and CEO of Kashf Foundation, works towards women’s economic empowerment and employment through innovative entrepreneurship and leadership labs, advocacy campaigns and research. CIRCLE is based on the belief that investing in women is the smartest economic venture of today and that when women develop, communities prosper and economies grow.

Sadaffe Abid, founder of CIRCLE, invited you to join the movement, ‘Women’s inclusion is necessary for Pakistan’s growth and progress. #ElevatePak ensures that women are able to play an equal role in Pakistan’s development and utilise their potential. I invite you to join CIRCLE in taking Pakistan forward as the new year approaches’.

The #ElevatePak pledge has over 300 pledges and CIRCLE invites Pakistan to join us in reaching 1000 commitments for an inclusive and progressive Pakistan by 31st December.—PR

