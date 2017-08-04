CIMMYT to provide zero-tillage happy seeder for farmers

Islamabad

Country Representative International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center CIMMYT and project leader of Agriculture Innovation Programme (AIP) Imtiaz Muhammad said CIMMYT was collaborating with manufactures to produce zero-tillage happy seeder for wheat planting. Addressing the AIP-Agronomy National meeting-2017, he said combine harvested rice, multi-crop planter for direct seed rice and push row planter for maize planting was provided to farmers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The meeting was jointly organized by CIMMYT and PARC under USAID’s Agricultural Innovation Programme (AIP) for Pakistan. The meeting was attended by 75 agriculture professionals from various provincial and federal research institutes, agriculture extension, universities, private companies and international research centers involved in agronomy research and dissemination of technologies among the farming community under AIP. CIMMYT Country Representative informed that 23 national public and private sector partners were collaborating on crop management activities under USAID funded AIP. He said CIMMYT was also collaborating with private sector for local production of new planters. He said under AIP agronomy project, CIMMYT, in collaboration with national partners had reached to 12,000 farmers and disseminated zero tillage, ridge planting and better nutrient management techniques. Besides, it had also provided planters, trained farmers and national scientists as well as organized farmer field days to improve the crop output, he added. He said these techniques were helping farmers in saving water, avoiding residue burning, reducing cost of production and improving profits. Speaking on the occasion, AIP focal person of the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) Dr Ghulam Ali said farm crop productivity could be increased by adopting resource conserving crop management technologies. The active involvement of public-private sector and farmers for transfer of technologies was vital for agriculture development and poverty alleviation, he added. He appreciated CIMMYT and national partners’ efforts in development and dissemination of crop management techniques to the farming community in the country. National partners from all over Pakistan would share progress on AIP’s agronomy activities, and discuss implementation related issues and future activities at the event, he added. Imtiaz Hussain, Cropping System Agronomist, informed the participants that conservation agriculture techniques such as zero tillage wheat and ridge planting of wheat were disseminated among the farmers under AIP for Pakistan.—APP

Related