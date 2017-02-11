Cigarettes importer evades duties, taxes

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

A Lahore based cigarettes importer has reportedly evaded duties and taxes to the tune of Rs. 90,652,424/-.

As per details, information was received by Mr. Shaukat Ali, Director General, Intelligence & Investigation –FBR, Islamabad that M/s Numeric Distribution Network pvt. Ltd., Lahore was importing “Camel” brand cigarettes on which Federal Excise Duty (FED) and Sales Tax (ST) were payable on the retail price but this price was so low that it did not cover even the duties and taxes paid by the imported on the imported goods.

Under the law, FED and ST yon cigarettes are payable on the Retail Price to be fixed inclusive of all duties, charges and taxes (excluding tyyhe sales tax) at which any particular brand or variety of such goods should be sold to the general body of consumers or, if more than one such price is so fixed for the same brand or variety, the highest of such price and such retail price shall, unless otherwise directed by the Board, be legibly, prominently and indelibly indicated on each packet.

Furthermore, under SRO 53(KE)/2009 dated 01.07.2009 it has been ordained that free goods, cash rebates, free samples , discount of goods below the market value shall not be given or offered for the purpose of advertisement of tobacco or tobacco product to consumers of tobacco products to generate sales or promote smoking.

Shaukat Ali, Director General, passed on the information to Ms. Zeba Hai Azhar, Director, Directorate of Intelligence & Investigation-FBR, Lahore who assigned the task to Mr. Honnak Blocch, Deputy Director. The record obtained by Mr. Baloch revealed that the said imported had recently imported seven consignments of as many as 2,219,000 packets of cigarettes of “Camel” brand by declaring retail prices in the range of Rs. 57.26/packet to Rs. 61.53/packet, the actual Retail Prices (excluding sales tax) are in the range of Rs. 93.74/packet to Rs. 101.8/packet. Since FED and ST are payable on retail prices inclusive of all duties, taxes and other charges, it is obvious that by printing a factually incorrect retail price on packets, the importer in collusion with the clearing agent had not only circumvented the mandatory requirement of law as to printing of Retail Price (which has to be correct RP and in case of incorrect RP it would have to be presumed that the legal requirement of printing RP has not been followed) but also consequently evaded duties and taxes to the tune of Rs. 90,652,424/-.