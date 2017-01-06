CIBAFI submits comments to IFSB

Manama

Aligned with its role as advocate of the Islamic Financial Services Industry (IFSI), the General Council for Islamic Banks and Financial Institutions (CIBAFI), the global umbrella of Islamic financial institutions, announced that it has submitted on 30th December 2016 its comments and recommendations to the Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB), Malaysian based international standard setter, for the Exposure Draft-19: “Guiding Principles on Disclosure Requirements for Islamic Capital Market Products (Sukuk and Islamic Collective Investment Schemes)” (ED19).

The ED19 was issued on the 31st October 2016 inviting comments from regulatory and supervisory authorities, international organizations etc. This standard is primarily concerned with setting principles and minimum standards for disclosure in relation to Islamic capital market products and with an objective to create greater harmonisation of regulation and practice in the Islamic Capital Market (ICM), and thus to facilitate cross-border offerings.

As the voice of the global Islamic financial industry, CIBAFI’s commented on ED-19 with an aim to ensure that the final document which will be published by the IFSB as “Guiding Principles on Disclosure Requirements for ICM Products” reflects the needs of CIBAFI members, and other stakeholders, who engage in capital market activities, both on the issuing side and the investor side.

In its submission CIBAFI thanked the IFSB for giving the opportunity to the IFSI to comment on the Exposure Draft before its issuance as Guiding Principles and provided comments comprising three key points.—Agencies