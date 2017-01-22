CIA police hands over Rs 7.2m to owners

City Reporter

The CIA Police Lahore handed over looted cash, gold ornaments, mobiles and other valuable itms worth Rs 7.2 million to their owners after arresting dacoits and thieves during an ongoing crackdown against criminals.

SP CIA Tariq Elahi said that on the directions of CCPO Lahore Muhammad Amin Vains, different police teams were formed, which conducted raids in the city areas and arrested dacoits and robbers and recovered valuables worth Rs 7.2 million.

Some of the citizens who received their valuables included: Syed Farhan, Qmar Zaman, Umer Nasim, Abuzar Musharraf, Jawad Nadeem, Abdul Ghaffar, Rizwan, Muhammad Hamad, Khurram Sikandar and others.