CIA arrests former jail bird, wanted criminal

Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police Monday arrested a former jail bird and proclaimed offender wanted to police in various dacoity and burglary cases besides recovering diamond ring, cell phones and weapon from him, a police spokesman said. According to details, a special team headed by DSP CIA Bashir Ahmed Noon arrested Haleem alias Kora Don and recovered diamond ring worth Rs 2 million, five mobile phones, 30 bore pistol and five rounds from him.

During preliminary investigation, it has been revealed that he had remained jail bird for his involvement in 22 different cases of dacoity and burglaries.

He confessed to commit burglaries at the house in sector F-10 including the house of Brigadier (Retd) Javed Iqbal Cheema, Asif Khan Abbassi and Abdul Rasheed Khan.

He also admitted to take away valuables from a car in sector F-10/1 owned by Aamir Shah. Further investigation is underway and police is hopeful for more recovery from him.—APP

Related