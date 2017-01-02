Church property to be protected from builder mafia

Hyderabad

Bishop Kaleem John of the Diocese of Hyderabad, Church of Pakistan has demanded the high ups of the federal and provincial governments to protect the property of Sukkur Church what he claimed from builder mafia and provide due security to mission compound.

Addressing a news conference here at Hyderabad Press Club on Monday, Bishop Kaleem John said that as a chairman of the Diocese of Hyderabad Church of Pakistan, he was responsible to look after the properties of all churches and missionary institutions of Sindh except Karachi.—APP