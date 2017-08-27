Chun chases elusive first win of season

Montreal

Chun In-Gee, a four-time runner up on the LPGA Tour in 2017, is poised to strike for a first victory after seizing the halfway lead in the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open on Friday.

The South Korean had five birdies in a four-under par 67, and her eight-under total of 134 gave her a two-stroke lead over Americans Mo Martin, Brittany Lincicome and Marina Alex.

“I (had) a lot of seconds this year, but I think they were good memories for me and a good experience,” Chun said. “I think I’m ready to win.”

Chun said she’d struggled to read the greens at the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club, but was able to line them up better with some help from her caddie.“I trusted my line and made it,” said Chun, whose four runner-up finishes this year include a playoff loss at the Manulife LPGA Classic — the first of the season’s two LPGA tournaments.

Alex, the first-round leader, slipped two off the pace with a one-under par 70.

Martin’s four-under par 67 included a stretch of four birdies in six holes on her back nine. Lincicome birdied two of her first four en route to a 67. “The whole day was good,” Lincicome said. “I’m driving the ball pretty well. Some of these holes out here there are a lot of bunkers that are right in my way, right in my landing zone, so we’re kind of being a little more aggressive than I feel like we probably should be. But so far since I’m driving it well, we’re just going to keep doing it.”

A group of seven golfers, including world number one Ryu So-Yeon were a further stroke back on 137. Ryu, who carded a 68, was joined by US veteran Cristie Kerr, Denmark’s Nicole Broch Larsen, Thailand’s Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong, England’s Holly Clyburn and American Stacy Lewis.

A foursome of golfers was a shot further back on 138, including Aussie Sarah Jane Smith, Spain’s Beatriz Recari, South Korean Park Sung-Hyun, China’s Feng Shanshan and American Jennifer Song.—APP