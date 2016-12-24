Christmas tree ready to welcome arrival of Santa Claus

Staff Reporter

The decorated Christmas tree at different places in the city is ready to welcome the arrival of Santa Claus, adding more charm to the grand religious festival of Christmas. The countdown for the grand festival has started with only a day left to Christmas and the members of Christian community have finalized their preparations especially decoration of the evergreen coniferous tree, real or artificial, as a tradition associated with the celebration of Christmas.

The tree is usually decked with different ornaments including baubles, small bells painted gold or silver, stars of different shapes and sizes, pine cones, apples, candies, tinsel and balloons made from glass, metal, wood and ceramic.

An angel and star is often placed at the top of the tree representing the host of angels.

Like other parts of the world, the Christian community living in Federal capital, have also setup Christmas trees in their homes and at different areas.

In various cultures, the Christmas tree is traditionally brought into the home and decorated with Christmas lights (originally candles), ornaments, garlands, tinsel, and candy canes during the days around Christmas.

The earliest accounts of decorating an evergreen tree at Christmas were recorded in Livonia (roughly modern territory of Estonia and Latvia) in 15th century.

Samee Khan, a decorative items seller said,”people mostly use colorful candles and electric lights (fairy lights) to decorate their small sized trees as these are easily available here”. Talking to reporter, he said ,”I have received many orders for decorative items and other accessories related to Christmas and expecting good business this year”.

The preparations for Christmas in twin cities have reached at its climax with only a day left in the grand religious festival to be celebrated by the Christian community.

The areas where Christians live in large number and Churches have been decorated with lights, colorful posters and the traditional Christmas Tree.