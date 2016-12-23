Christmas train departs on ‘peace journey’

Zubair Qureshi

Decorated with three galleries and two floats, Christmas Peace train started off its ‘peace journey’ from Islamabad here on Thursday as part of Christmas celebrations. The peace train will reach Peshawar by Friday (today) evening and is scheduled to reach Karachi on December 31, 2016, last day of the year. During its course of journey it will pass by Jhelum, Lahore, Sahiwal, Rohri ,Tando Adam and Hyderabad.

Federal Minister for Human Rights Sen Kamran Michael and Minister for Railway Saad Rafique jointly showed the flag to the train to start its journey. The ceremony took place here at the Margala Railway station.

Besides diplomats, officials of Railway and Human Rights a large number of people expressing solidarity with Christian community of the county and local Christians were present on this occasion.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of peace train, the ministers expressed their joy at the show of solidarity and said the initiative was taken for the very first time in the sub-continent in continuation of acknowledging those efforts which Christian community has made for Pakistan.

This endeavor will be fruitful to minimize the distances between Muslims and Christian communities, they said.

Christian community has served this county with devotion and passion and their services are acknowledged and valued with great regard, said Khwaja Saad Rafiq. Minorities have been playing pivotal role in progress, development and prosperity of Pakistan.

Our constitution guarantees equal rights to all citizens living in this country. We need to hold the hands of each other to touch prosperity and success.

He urged Christians and Muslims to work collectivity by forgetting all differences for the sake of country.

Peace Train is a symbol of interfaith harmony and reflects strong bond of friendship between the Muslims and Christian communities.

Minister for Human Rights Kamran Michael said Pakistan is a homeland to Muslims as well as Christians and there is no difference of religion, cast, colors, or creed. He said that Peace Train was a symbol of peace, love, equality and harmony and would spread the message of love and peace. Peace Train will create awareness about tolerance and interfaith harmony.