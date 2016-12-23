Christmas teaches peace and love

Quetta

Parliamentary Secretary for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Leader Khalil George said that Christmas gave the lesson of peace, joy and solidarity. He was speaking on the occasion of Rs.7000 cheque distribution as financial assistance to 100 poor people from Christian community donated by Managing Director Pakistan Baitul Mal Barrister Abid Waheed.

The services for development and prosperity of Balochistan by Christian community is worth appreciable, he added. “The best policies by Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif have improved the law and order situation in the province”, he added.

The credit goes to federal government and law enforcement agencies for maintaining law and order situation, he said. In this regards, sacrifices made by Pakistan Army, FC and Police would be written in golden words,he added.

He said that the federal government had provided all kinds of support for resolving problems of minorities and celebrating their festivals. Community is praising the pro-people policies of PML-N-led government, he said. Later, the prayers were offered for development and propensity of Pakistan.—APP