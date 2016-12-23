MINISTER for Railways Kh Saad Rafiq and Minister for Human Rights Kamran Michael, on Thursday, launched a peace train as part of Christmas celebrations. Decorated with three galleries and two floats, Christmas Peace train will cover different destinations and reach Karachi on December 31 carrying message of peace, amity and inter-faith harmony.

Flagging off the train at Islamabad’s Margalla Railway Station, Kh Saad Rafiq rightly pointed out that the train would highlight strong bonds between Muslim and Christian communities. In fact, the two communities have been living in exemplary peace and enjoyed mutual affection for decades but some vested interests have been trying to damage this relationship by way of attacks on places of worship of minorities including Christians. There have also been incidents of attack on minority communities albeit these were not isolated and part of overall state of affairs in the country which is facing war against terror. The fact remains that Christians and other minorities enjoy full constitutional protection and they have been given adequate representation in elected bodies, which is even more than their due share. And as for Christians, they have been rendering great services especially in the fields of education and health. Under these circumstances, all those who conceived the idea of launching a peace train as part of X-Mas celebrations deserve appreciation. In the past, Pakistan Railways has been in negative light because of financial losses, mismanagement and delivery of poor service. However, things have changed ever since Khwaja Saad Rafiq assumed charge of the Ministry and it is all the more satisfying that apart from making efforts to revive the Railways financially, the Minister is also taking pains to exploit its potential to project national causes. Independence train has been instrumental in disseminating important information and message in length and breadth of the country about Pakistan Movement and its leaders besides projecting country’s rich heritage and culture. Now it would be contributing towards much-needed inter-faith harmony through its peace journey with message of harmony and tolerance.

Related