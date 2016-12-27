Christmas Peace Train warmly received at Raiwind

Raiwind

The people of Raiwind on Tuesday warmly received Christmas Peace train at Raiwind Railway Station. Federal Minister for Human Rights Kamran Michael, Managing Director Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Abdul Ghafoor Khan and large number of people were also present for the reception of train, which started its journey from Islamabad on December 22 and will reach Karachi on December 31.

Kamran Michael said that this train has been operated to deliver the message to the world of peace and harmony between people of different faiths especially Christians in Pakistan.

He said that Human Rights Division in collaboration with Pakistan Railways and PTDC has arranged this train to celebrate the Christmas. He said present government is committed to deliver the nation with basic necessities and better lifestyles over and above cast, religion and status a news release issued here Tuesday said.

“Despite of all odds and obstacles, we are hopeful that we will achieve our destiny of a prosperous, enlightened and peaceful Pakistan,” he said. Federal Minister Kamran Michael will continue his journey with the train till Karachi until its conclusion.

Ch. Ghafoor said that this initiative of running the Christmas train has been taken on special directive of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.—APP