Christmas celebrations

AT the government level, this year special arrangements have been made not only to mark the birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in a befitting manner through a week-long celebrations but also the festivities of Christmas to give the message of unity and harmony. On the eve of Christmas Day, Pakistan Railways for the first time in the country’s history launched Christmas Peace Train the other day which after passing through different cities will end its journey on 31st December. Friday also saw President Mamnoon Hussain hosting Christmas dinner for the leaders of Christian community- the colourful ceremony also attended by PM Nawaz Sharif.

Not only our great religion Islam but also the country’s Constitution gives equal rights to the minorities. If we go by the words of the founding father Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he in fact was the great exponent of the rights of religious minorities. He made this explicit in his first speech to the Constituent Assembly of Pakistan, meeting in Karachi on 11th August 1947. In his address, he promised the minorities equal rights, privileges and obligations like the majority. This was the roadmap that the founding father had showed to us but regrettably we could not follow it and the result is that today the minorities in Pakistan feel marginalized and cornered. The government has given a positive message of harmony and unity by making special arrangements to mark Christmas this year, we hope it will also go one step ahead in the light of the teachings of Quaid to bring people of other faiths including Christians, Hindus and Sikhs into the real mainstream. In fact, the Christian community has always played a very important role in different sectors especially the promotion of quality education and by taking them on board more improvement can be brought in education and other social sectors. This closeness and understanding not only with Christians but people of other faiths will also help build a society free of religious hatred and morass which in fact is the need of the hour to take the country forward on the path of peace and prosperity.

