Christmas celebrated with traditional zeal

Staff Reporter

The Christian community in provincial capital on Sunday celebrated Christmas with religious fervour and traditional zeal.

Members of the Christian community including women and children, attended special services at illuminated churches where prayers were also offered for the progress and prosperity of the country.

All Christian colonies of the city were decorated with twinkling lights and stars and baubles such as bells, pine cones, apples, candies, tinsel and balloons trees, streets, houses and churches.

The major gatherings were held at Cathedral on The Mall and Saint Anthony’s on Lawrence Road. Special fairs were also set up outside major churches, decorated especially for the day. Besides making several elaborate arrangements to facilitate the Christian community, the government also set up Christmas bazaars in their vicinities.

Several cake cutting ceremonies and seminars in connection with Christmas and birthday of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah were held across the city.

Meanwhile, the city police made foolproof security on Christmas. DIG Operations Dr Haider Ashraf visited churches in Yuhanaabad, Liaqatabad and Model Town areas to review security arrangements.

He said more than 6,000 policemen performed duties at churches and places of ceremonies, adding that personnel of Dolphin and Elite force also conducted search and snap checking in the city.

SP Civil Lines Ali Rana, SP Cant Rana Tahir, SP City Muhammad Naveed also conducted visits in their respective areas to review security arrangements.