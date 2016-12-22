Christmas cake-cutting ceremony at UVAS

Farrukh Shahbaz

The Non-Teaching Staff Association of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore organised a ceremony for its Christian employees in connection with the Christmas Day here on Wednesday.

Vice-Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha presided over the Christmas cake-cutting ceremony while Pastor Yousaf Nawab, NTSA Presi-dent Muhammad Arif, Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman, Dr Muhammad Afzal and many Christian employees of the UVAS and a large number of university staff attended the function.

Addressing the ceremony, Prof Pasha congratulated the Christian employees on celebrating the Christmas. He said that UVAS is the oldest veterinary institute in the country where people of various faiths live with religious harmony. He lauded the Non-Teaching Staff Association of UVAS for the organizing the Christmas Cake-cutting ceremony.