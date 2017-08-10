Christians harassed in Modi’s India

Ever since the NDA government has taken over our country, Christians are being targeted and nuns are being raped and molested. The government should be aware that today they are ruling the country it is only because of the minority communities (Christians and Muslims) who willingly supported them. Just because we Christians are peace-loving people and do not retaliate, it does not mean that the government can take an upper hand of us. Churches are being burnt, crosses desecrated and the police are not taking any action against those involved in these dastardly acts. With the BJP taking over the country, Christians are being defamed in the name of ‘Ghar Wapsi’ (Home Coming) and Muslims in the name of ‘Love Jihaad’. Babur, the founder of the Mughal Empire in India, is said to have left a will to his son, Humayun which is still preserved in the State Museum of Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh. The contents of the will are that Babur informs his son Humayun that India is the home of many religions and he has to be respectful and impartial towards all of them and ought not to burn, destroy or disturb any shrine of any religious order. But what is happening today? All religious structures and shrines are being destroyed, demolished or desecrated. Our present-day politicians do not care for the people and they have no respect for the common man, especially the minority communities. In the name of religion, they destroy religious structures and kill people belonging to the Christian and Muslim communities. Our Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi should know that Christians in spite of being numerically a small minority community, have contributed a lot to the nation. And they still do it.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

