Christians in India are frequently the victim of violent attacks which have increased dramatically ever since the Hindu-nationalist PM Narendra Modi came into power in May 2014. Prayer meetings are often raided and Christians beaten; many rural Christians have been expelled from their villages and refused access to the village well and pastureland; others have been forced to convert to Hinduism, often with violence. The Prime Minister had promised a corruption-free country. But what do we see now? Large-scale corruption and harassment of Christians.
JUBEL D’CRUZ
Mumbai, India
Christians harassed in India
