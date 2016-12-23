Christian workers of LWMC to get pay in advance

City Reporter

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC),being an organization of more than 6000 Christian employees, organized a Christmas cake cutting and ration distribution ceremony in order to wish Christian community particularly its Christian employees a very happy Christmas and to express solidarity with the community on their important religious eve.

Ceremony held at town hall and was attended by Provincial Minister Punjab Khawaja Imran Nazir as chief guest

Talking on the occasion, MD LWMCsaid that all our activities during the month of December were aimed at wishing and facilitating ourChristian workers on their sacred and religious eve.